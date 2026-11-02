Mercado Bitcoin hack losses are at $46M and growing

Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin paused withdrawals after it was hacked for an estimated $46M worth of crypto.

Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin has paused withdrawals and deposits after losing an estimated $46 million worth of crypto to hackers.

The exchange claimed it contained the security incident this morning, saying, “There was no harm to customers,” and “there was no data breach.”

It said the temporary withdrawal and deposit suspension was a “precautionary measure” and that the firm is investigating what happened alongside “competent authorities.”

Mercado Bitcoin already shared wallet addresses

Akrham analyst Emmett Gallic claims Mercado Bitcoin’s hack losses are worth over $46 million and growing.

He claims, “Lots of old deposit addresses are being swept by the hacker currently, while they sell off memecoins and altcoins.”

The exchange had already shared the various wallet addresses where the stolen funds were sent in order to help track the funds.

Binance still holds the title for the largest heist ever

Just last week, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, was hacked for over $6 billion. This beat the previous heist record that involved the theft of almost $1.5 billion from the crypto exchange Bybit.

Binance has since opened withdrawals and deposits again, and has seen over $6 billion in net outflows leave the exchange.

Read more: How the Binance hack happened on-chain on Ethereum

The US Secret Service is now involved in investigating the hack, which is believed to have been carried out by the North Korea-linked hacking group Trader Traitor.

Node operators such as the ones operated by THORChain have also been told to block transactions by the FBI.

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