Ledger users buying wallets from Dubai-based Virgin outlets and German resellers have lost $1M across suspected spyware-draining incidents.

Ledger users buying wallets from Dubai-based Virgin outlets and German resellers have lost $1 million in a single day to suspected spyware-draining incidents.

X user “New Babylon Order” claimed $507,000 worth of USDT was stolen from his Ledger Stax device on November 14.

The device was said to have been bought brand new at official Ledger reseller Dubai Virgin Megastore on October 11, just two days after Ledger wallets sourced in Malaysia were drained for over $86 million.

They claim the seed phrase was generated on the device and remained private, suggesting the device contained spyware broadcasting the phrase to criminals.

New Babylon Order has since sent the device to a forensics lab and filed a report with Dubai police.

Another Virgin-sourced Ledger wallet drained

Another Ledger user, going by the username “Rewinsky,” claims they were drained of 1,300 SOL ($93,000) on November 14 after buying a $280 Ledger Flex wallet from the Dubai Virgin Megastore.

This device was opened and found containing spyware. Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès confirmed the incident and said he was “sorry to hear about it.”

i just checked my ledger is tampered pic.twitter.com/A3J6Rivyvy — Rewinsky (@Rewinskyx) November 16, 2026

Read more: Ledger’s SDK snitched users’ transaction data and device info

Crypto analyst “Iris” discovered that Rewinsky’s crypto thieves also stole $630,000 from two Tron wallets belonging to another victim within seconds of the Ledger wallet draining.

$320K drained from German-sourced Ledger wallet

Today, a third user called “Mikaelxp14” claimed $320,000 was drained from his Ledger Flex wallet on November 14.

They say this wallet was purchased from the Germany-based official reseller MediaMarkt. They shared the transaction details, but there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not the wallet contains spyware.

Karpelès, however, asked to see the device interior and noted that “there is likely an antenna of some sorts there.”

Ledger says it found no evidence of MediaMarkt tampering

Multiple Ledger users were robbed of a collective $86 million in October after criminals installed spyware across devices sold by official Malaysian reseller Cryptobilis.

Ledger eventually asked multiple South Asia resellers to suspend sales, but said that it couldn’t find “any sign of tampering” with devices from its official German reseller MediaMarkt, and that “no loss of funds related to implants has been reported anywhere in Europe.”

One X user called “Johannes,” who claimed their MediaMarkt-purchased wallet contained spyware, says Ledger stopped responding to them after it received his package containing the tampered device.

UPDATE: I can confirm that the Ledger supply chain is compromised in Europe as well. @Ledger should initiate an immediate product recall to protect users.



I just purchased a second device from a different Mediamarkt location today, recorded the unboxing process, and discovered… pic.twitter.com/TjVCx8Hk61 — Johannes (4, 4) (@0xJohannes_) October 12, 2026

Read more: Trezor cuts reseller network by 80% after finding more spy implants

Protos has reached out to Ledger and Virgin for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

Bad year for hardware wallets

Ledger was also briefly serving malicious code this week as part of the Optimizely exploit that saw 186 major websites, including the BBC, CNN, and Zoom, inadvertently spreading crypto-stealing malware.

It’s also been a tough few months for Ledger rival, Trezor, which also discovered devices containing spy implants.

Trezor also suffered a third-party data breach this week that leaked the full names, phone numbers, delivery addresses, email addresses, and order date/details for 27,000 orders.

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