Garuda DeFi, which calls itself “the future of DeFi,” suffered five security incidents in October, though losses in dollar terms were minor.

A lesser-known DeFi project getting hacked isn’t exactly breaking news, particularly not in October 2026.

However, a lesser-known DeFi project getting hacked multiple times in just a few days starts to raise some eyebrows.

Garuda DeFi suffered a total of five security incidents between October 20 and 31, a feat that Peter Kacherginsky of crypto security newsletter Blockthreat believes may be “some kind of record for a single project.”

GARUDA DEFI SECURITY INCIDENT & RECOVERY UPDATE



We are sharing a comprehensive update on the security incidents that occurred between October 20–31, 2026, including the attack timeline, impact assessment, and ongoing recovery efforts.$LUNC — Garuda DeFi (@garuda_defi) November 6, 2026

Read more: Binance Labs-backed Initia hacked again, $3.3M lost in three weeks

Garuda DeFi calls itself “the future of DeFi” on Luna Classic (the legacy blockchain which hosted UST before its spectacular 2022 collapse) and Solana.

All of the exploits took place on the former.

Garuda DeFi’s hack attack

On October 20, 36 of the project’s NFT staking factory contracts were migrated, with NFTs and “all rewards from the affected pools” withdrawn.

The following day, its cross-staking pools suffered a similar fate with all staked funds and rewards drained.

A developer wallet was then compromised on October 26 and its assets were drained. The compromised address was used to migrate “governance and protocol fees contracts” and withdraw their funds.

For just over two days, between October 25 and 27, the Garuda DeFi front end was hijacked to inject “malicious wallet approval pop-ups” which would send funds to an attacker-controlled address.

A final scare came on October 31, when the compromised developer wallet obtained admin privileges to “migrate 11 [CW20] staking contracts” and remove the staked assets.

Despite the number of attacks, and Garuda’s assessment that 1.9 trillion tokens were stolen in the first two events alone, it puts the proceeds at just $7,200 worth of LUNC and 176 USDC.

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