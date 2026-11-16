Arion Kurtaj, who began working with hacking group Lapsus$ when he was just 16, also targeted Samsung and individual crypto investors.

A 21-year-old crypto hacker who used an Amazon Fire Stick to steal and leak footage of GTA 6 while on bail has pleaded guilty in the UK today to a raft of online crimes, including social engineering attacks on BT, Revolut, and Uber.

Arion Kurtaj, who began working with hacking group Lapsus$ when he was just 16, also targeted firms, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Samsung.

He also reportedly attacked crypto investors, stealing around $300,000.

Lapsus$ stole 1TB of data from Nvidia, threatened to release important graphics card details, and leaked the credentials of 71,000 of its employees. As part of the attack on Uber, Kurtaj reportedly used a picture of a penis to try to extort the company.

Kurtaj’s illicit BTC stash targeted by rival hackers

Kurtaj built up a sizeable BTC stash, leading to rival hackers harassing him and threatening to steal his money.

After things escalated, with people throwing bricks at his windows and attacking his mother’s car, police moved him to a hotel.

It was here that he used a phone, a TV, and an Amazon Fire Stick to steal almost an hour’s worth of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay footage from its creator, Rockstar Games, before trying to extort the company.

Arion Kurtaj, the LAPSUS$ hacker who breached Rockstar Games and leaked GTA VI, was able to get a phone in prison and post some pictures. pic.twitter.com/9WmrKZOnKQ — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) March 9, 2026 Kurtaj was caught posting updates on Snapchat while in prison.

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The damage reportedly cost Rockstar $5 million.

Kurtaj’s autism prevented a criminal trial

Owing to Kurtaj’s severe autism, he faced what is known as a “trial of the facts.” This is a trial that cannot lead to a conviction, and sees the court rule on whether or not the accused committed the acts in question, rather than any criminal intent.

In December 2023, he was handed a lifetime sentence in a secure hospital. However, a medical assessment in 2024 found he was able to stand trial in a criminal trial.

During today’s hearing at Woolwich Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, including multiple physical assaults on staff while in custody.



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Rockstar Games, meanwhile, is pursuing another leaker who threatened to derail its showpiece title’s promotional launch this year.

“Cyberleek” released footage of GTA 6 in the months leading up its launch and used the scandal to promote their own cryptocurrency.

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