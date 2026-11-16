Tether-backed investment firm Abraxas Capital Management has reportedly lost $17 million after an API key leak at crypto roll-up firm Lighter.

According to Predicts.guru founder 0xTria, Lighter appears to have suffered an API leak that allowed hackers to redirect funds from two large market maker accounts.

0xTria later noted that one of these Lighter accounts was funded from Abraxas’ known Hyperliquid wallets.

Korean sources close to 0xTria claim hackers closed the victim’s positions before creating a public pool with 0% fees.

They then used roughly $10,000 to buy 99.99% of the pool before moving the victim’s funds, using stablecoin USDC, into the pool in $1 million chunks. From here, the funds were redeemed and split up into ETH via CoW Swap.

Crypto analyst Lookonchain noted that Abraxas’ Hyperliquid account has been closing its short positions and withdrawing funds across the last 24 hours.

The account holds $150 million less and its short positions are now just $70 million.

Lighter suspends withdrawals

Lighter first revealed on X that it is investigating a security incident involving a “single compromised external party” and later confirmed that it was caused by “a leaked API key for a specific trader’s account.”

It said, “As a precaution, we have temporarily suspended all withdrawals and pool creation while we investigate the circumstances and assess the full impact.”

Lighter also claims it is trying “to recover funds involved in an additional withdrawal attempt by the attacker,” and shared the hacker’s wallet address: 0xb3fffca23d4444eE73349825ACD84f7b5020e387.

Protos has reached out to Lighter and Abraxas for comment and will update should we hear anything back.

Abraxas manages a major Tether trading fund

Abraxas Capital is a London-based crypto investment firm founded by CEO Fabio Frontini in 2002. The company manages $4 billion in assets.

It also runs Heka Funds, a Malta-based company that’s one of the largest clients for stablecoin behemoth Tether.

Read more: Tether has about $4.8B in exposure to US stock markets

Heka manages Elysium Global Arbitrage Fund, a market-neutral crypto-fund trading over $1 billion in Tether tokens annually, arbitraging them from one exchange to another.

Heka accused of Tether market manipulation

Tether’s stablecoin rival Circle banned Heka in 2023 after it suspected the firm was manipulating the market to benefit Tether. It later lifted the ban at the end of the year.

As reported by The Financial Times, this was revealed in court filings involving an arbitration dispute between Heka and Circle.

Circle believed Heka was trading in USDC and funneling the proceeds into Tether. It also says that Heka was redeeming large volumes of USDC for cash even when there was no opportunity for profit.

Read more: What the Tether audit means for the crypto industry

Heka took Circle to arbitration in 2024, claiming that the ban cost the firm $49 million worth of profits.

In a confidential ruling, arbitrators sided with Circle, which is now pushing to publicly confirm the proceedings in a Boston federal court.

Court filings further revealed that Tether backed Heka with an $800 million investment via a linked fund that was supposed to hide the Tether source.

Lighter also used by $6B Binance hacker

Protos has also been able to trace funds taken from Binance’s compromised hot wallet to 44 Lighter accounts.

Almost $4.5 million worth of USDC was sent to Lighter wallets before it was moved to various ETH wallets and swapping service ChainFlip where a potion was converted into BTC.

Almost $4.5 million worth of USDC was sent to Lighter wallets before it was moved.

Read more: US seizes $1.2 billion frozen after North Korean Binance hack

The stolen funds were linked to North Korea hacking group TraderTraitor.

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