Many popular websites, including CNN, BBC, Fox News and Zoom, have been compromised to serve visitors a crypto-clipper and card-skimmer.

Some of the world’s most popular websites, including CNN, BBC, Fox News and Zoom, were yesterday reportedly serving visitors a malicious package dubbed “OPTIMJACK,” which aims to steal crypto and card details.

By compromising popular website content management tool Optimizely, attackers have been able to inject malicious JavaScript into websites that use the tool, targeting their visitors.

OPTIMJACK was flagged by security researcher Scott Helme, who claimed to have identified 186 affected “high value websites,” noting that “crypto users were the likely target based on the malware.”

In addition to the aforementioned examples, the affected websites also included Ledger, HSBC, IKEA, Salesforce, Air France and GitLab.

We are tracking a breach of a 3rd-party JS host impacting hundreds of high value websites.



This is staggering. — Scott Helme (@Scott_Helme) November 16, 2026

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Helme went on to trace around $7,000 in crypto collected by the scheme, but said that, by approximately 10pm UTC, only one “infected” file remained to be fixed.

Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn, however, suspects that only around $2,300 is victims’ money, with the remainder being the hacker’s own funds.

Another independent security researcher, Amirul Iman, published a preliminary analysis on his blog, detailing the four elements of the malicious script.

Pasted crypto addresses are replaced, card details skimmed, web cookies and screenshots are sent to the attackers. For iOS users, further material is injected, identified by Helme as the “Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits.”

Iman estimates that up to 1.4 million devices may have been affected by the malware.

Optimizely says it has “identified and contained a security incident affecting some Optimizely Web Experimentation customers” and has reassured users that “the vulnerable path is blocked, the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly.”

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