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Binance, DPRK — by Protos Staff

How the Binance hack happened on-chain on Ethereum

The hack of Binance's Ethereum on-chain relied on EIP-7702 to target at least one address and regular transfers for other addresses.

The Binance hack is one of the largest heists of all time and relied, in part, on exploiting how wallet delegation functions on Ethereum.

Specifically, the attacker appears to have deployed a sweeper contract and then sent 50 EIP-7702 authorizations targeting the address labeled as Binance 14, all signed with the Binance 14 key.

Flow diagram of how an attacker took over Binance's Binance 14 hot wallet with an EIP-7702 delegation on 29 October 2026. A caller address funded by Tornado Cash deployed a sweeper contract and rehearsed on three test wallets. Binance 14's key signed 50 authorizations naming the sweeper; the caller sent all 50 in one transaction at 20:20:59 UTC and exactly one applied, so Binance 14 ran the sweeper's code. From 20:24:23 UTC the caller's calls paid out 167,464 ETH and 1.62 billion USDT to a new collector address, and a second function pulled 823 million USDC through Binance 34's executor. Another Binance wallet, Binance 16, sent the same collector 28,005.6 ETH and eight tokens in ordinary signed transfers at 20:24:47 UTC, with no delegation. Binance cleared the delegation at 00:10:35 UTC on 30 October. Attacker addresses are inferred from on-chain transfers and not confirmed; how Binance's key came to sign is not visible on-chain.

It had to send a wide variety of approvals with different ‘nonce’ values because this was a hot wallet in rapid use, and for the delegation to be approved, the ‘nonce’ value (think of it as related to a count of the number of transactions the wallet has done) in the authorization transaction had to match the current ‘nonce’ value for the adddress.

After this was approved, the sweeper contract was then run as if it was the Binance 14 account and was able to sweep the Binance 14 ether and tokens.

However, interestingly, other wallets outside of Binance 14 did not rely on this delegation, and the delegation was primarily for convenience since the attacker was able to sign with the Binance 14 key.

LIVE: Binance suspends withdrawals amid massive crypto hack

Protos continues to follow the incident closely, and you can find live updates in the post above.

Binance 16, for example, was able to send its hacked funds on Ethereum through a normal transaction, instead of through this type of delegation.

Other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, like Base, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Polygon also relied on mundane transfers rather than the delegation.

Binance was eventually able to remove the delegation from Binance 14, and approximately $2.4 billion worth of funds removed from Binance wallets on Ethereum have been frozen or blacklisted.

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