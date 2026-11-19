Investigators are still trying to figure out if European Commission staff had their personal data stolen as part of an AI-powered hack.

The European Commission has been targeted in a cyberattack that may have seen some employees’ personal data stolen, according to Politico.

The cyberattack reportedly disrupted the Commission for 10 days and affected Sysper, the HR management portal it uses to process payslips and leave requests. It also affected its medical reimbursement system MyPMO.

Security checks were upped in response, and the commission’s Corporate Management Board called urgent meetings to discuss the “ongoing cyber incidents.”

Both Sysper and MyPMO are mostly functioning again. An EU official told the Politico, “The Commission believes it has contained most of the attack, but the full extent of any damage remains unclear.”

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The European Commission suspects that an AI-powered tool called ARTEX gave the hackers a way to identify vulnerabilities in its IT systems.

As for whether or not personal data was breached, investigators are still figuring it out, and the commission doesn’t know yet.

This incident is just another in a string of cybersecurity breaches that have plagued Western infrastructure over the past few months, including hacked fridges and crypto malware deployed across hundreds of major big-name websites.

Protos will update this piece as developments continue.

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