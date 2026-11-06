Gnosis Pay breach exposes customer addresses

Gnosis Pay, a firm that issues white label stablecoin cards, has announced a data breach affecting those cards.

Specifically, it claims that on November 3 it “detected unauthorised access to the system powering Gnosis Pay-branded cards (our B2C business line), resulting in the exposure of certain customer information.”

Different users saw different amounts of information exposed, specifically “your name as printed on your card, your shipping address and your Gnosis Pay account reference.”

Screenshots of an email from Gnosis Pay.

Other users, like Rotki founder Lefteris Karapetsas, noted that this email communicated that he was told that his breached information included his full home address, name, card number, and all wallet addresses linked to the account.

Gnosis Pay had already intended to sunset this system at the end of this year.

This Gnosis Pay breach is the latest in a long line of hacks, attacks, heists, and breaches in recent months as cryptocurrency has been regularly targeted.

Protos reached out to Gnosis Pay for comment, but it didn’t immediately respond.

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