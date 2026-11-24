Crypto influencer Ansem claims his Pump Fun wallet started selling after someone breached his Bullpen account.

Crypto influencer Ansem claims his Pump Fun wallet was hacked after it was spotted selling $2.15 million worth of ANSEM tokens, crashing its price by almost 60%

Ansem, real name Zion Thomas, posted to X, “Pump wallet is hacked, trying to figure out how, believe its unauthorized access to my Bullpen profile somehow which had the sol priv key imported.”

ANSEM began to plummet at roughly 9am UTC.

This was hours after crypto analysts spotted the account selling tokens before moving 2.15 million USDC.

Since then, X users have been trying to figure out whether or not Ansem was hacked, or if he was choosing to dump his tokens.

Did Ansem scam?

X user MLM claimed that before the selling began, an inactive wallet linked to Ansem funded the wallet that later received the proceeds. This led MLM to suggest, “The onchain activity looks nothing like a hack.”

Crypto analyst Specter also spotted this and noted that attackers normally move funds out of a victim’s wallet before selling, instead of dumping and bridging funds directly from a victim’s address.

They said, “The only plausible scenarios I can think of are a physical attack or some form of insider involvement shit.”

Specter was able to trace and visualize the movement of funds.

Read more: Ansem told the Las Vegas Sphere that dogwifhat isn’t crypto

However, countless crypto users doubted Ansem’s claims.

Evidence points both ways

Crypto analyst Lookonchain claimed it was a hack, while crypto trader Fabiano suggested Ansem’s accounts were taken over in a likely “stolen browser session or a sim-swap on the email.”

Fabiano noted that the seller carried out 789 transactions selling random tokens one by one, whereas someone who’d stolen the wallet keys would only require a few transactions.

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT also suggested that if Ansem was to sell, he would “likely be more discrete and cash out via side wallets or single-sided LPs if it was an exit scam.”

ZachXBT has previously accused Ansem of promoting low-value crypto tokens to his followers in an operation he compared to a pump-and-dump scheme.

Protos has reached out to Ansem for more information and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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