The GTA 6 malware apparently steals browser passwords, cookies, crypto wallet details, seed phrases, and various Steam and VPN credentials.

A rush to vibe code a PC build of the smash hit game GTA 6 has already opened the door to cyber criminals with crypto-stealing malware discovered in phoney download files.

Users visiting the Discord server “g6mods” spotted malware hidden in the “G6M_FINAL.exe” file.

The threat actor responsible teased the file before sharing “the final build.” They said, “Feel free to scan it or test it in a sandbox first for your own safety. Have fun, fellas! I’m out.”

However, according to users, the malware can bypass some security scans.

One modder said that once the file is downloaded, the malware starts stealing your browser passwords, cookies, crypto wallet details, seed phrases, Telegram sessions, screenshots, and various Steam and VPN credentials.

A screenshot shared on X showing an attempt to spread the malware file.

The Discord server was wildly popular before it became a scam hotspot, and based on replies to warnings about the malware, some unlucky users may already have been infected.

The threat isn’t limited to this server, with similar crypto-stealing GTA 6 malware spotted circulating online.

Cyberleek helped start race for PC build of GTA 6

The modding rush was partially sparked by GTA 6 gameplay leaker Cyberleek, who used unseen footage of the game to try to boost their crypto token earlier this year.

They recently went against their own word and released the executable file for an Xbox build of GTA 6.

Cyberleek said this would only happen if their token, which had slipped to around $900,000 from its all-time high of $22.4 million, pumped back to $15 million, but it fell someway short at roughly $2 million.

The market cap of Cyberleek’s token since it launched in August.

Read more: Take-Two shares jump as ‘masterpiece’ GTA 6 lands top Metacritic spot

GTA 6 was finally released to rave reviews, and analysts estimate it’s already sold 47 million copies. However, the game is currently only available on Xbox and PlayStation, and as such is locked to 30fps.

This has left PC gamers itching to play at 60fps.

Another reason for the rush is a complaint among PC owners that the game’s developer Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive, are encouraging them to “double dip” and buy one copy for consoles and another copy when it eventually releases on PC.

Take-Two isn’t happy

Take-Two is famously litigious and is already cracking down on modding.

Indeed, a collaborative modding effort called Leonida, which was run by a 15-year-old on GitHub, was shut down after a DMCA takedown notice from Take-Two.

The collaboration attracted 3,007 GitHub repositories, and its owner complained that it was hard to manage school and sports when you’ve got middle-aged men critiquing you on Discord.

Take-Two has also previously subpoenaed the likes of Microsoft, X, and Discord in pursuit of Cyberleek.

Read more: GTA 6 leaker pleads guilty to Nvidia, Uber, Microsoft hacks

Cyberleek’s latest disclosures touched on this, saying, “Months of takedowns, subpoenas and wallet tracing later, the hunt is still on and the uploads keep arriving.”

The pseudonymous leaker still maintains that what they’re doing is a form of advocacy against anti-consumerist video game practices.

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