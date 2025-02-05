<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1882452">Thailand cuts power to Myanmar crypto scam center regions</a>

Thailand’s government cut off the electricity supply across the Myanmar-Thailand border on Wednesday in an effort to disrupt crypto scam centers located in the region and appease pressure from China.

Bangkok Post reports that after a National Security Council meeting, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phutham Wechayachai announced that electricity, internet, and fuel supplies would be cut at 9am (ICT).

Five service providers in the Myawaddy, Payathonzu, and Tachilek regions of Myanmar were cut off today as planned.

One Chinese scam operation located in the KK Park compound in Myawaddy was linked to $100 million worth of Tether that was extorted in pig butchering scams. Last year 1,200 slaves were freed from the compound by Myanmar authorities.

The criminal enterprises are often guarded by militias that have separated from the Karen National Liberation Army.

Scam centers lead to China intervention

This month a 22-year-old Chinese actor was recovered from a scam compound in Myanmar after he was lured to Thailand with a phony casting call. Various Chinese actors shared similar abduction experiences online and sparked a discussion on Chinese social media about the dangers of traveling to the country.

Chinese government officials subsequently requested that Thailand should work towards hampering these Chinese gangs. Yesterday Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said, “The activities of the scam gangs have had a huge impact on Thai people and on the national image.”

She added, “This requires serious measures… which can be imposed at once. This is a serious matter… which really concerns every country.”

The cuts appear to be indiscriminate and will affect local residents and hospitals in the same regions as the scam centers. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reportedly coordinating with Myanmar’s government and claimed to have informed local communities of the cuts ahead of time.

According to a Myanmar state-run news outlet, the country’s infrastructure, such as electricity and internet, are provided by other countries.

