CHART: Trump’s World Liberty Financial portfolio is a mixed bag

World Liberty Financial, the firm that purports to focus on “decentralized finance” and has been endorsed and embraced by the Trump family, has invested in a variety of cryptocurrency assets in its portfolio.

At various times, this entire portfolio has been down since the time of acquisition, but the recent recovery in the crypto market has meant that four of the 10 assets are now positive.

The most successful of these tokens is SEI, which has increased by over two-thirds since World Liberty Financial initially acquired the token.

Other assets that are positive since the time of acquisition include SUI, Justin Sun-founded TRX, and Sun-advised WBTC.

The worst-performing asset in the group, MOVE, has lost more than 70% of its value since it was acquired.

Movement, the project associated with the token, has been involved in a series of controversies related to a foolish deal it entered into with a so-called market maker that subsequently dumped a large share of the total token supply.

Some have said that the contracts that the team entered into were more focused on market manipulation, with Zaki Manian telling CoinDesk that the contracts were meant to incentivize the market maker to “manipulate the price to over $5 billion fully diluted value and then dump on retail for shared profit.”

Movement Labs has subsequently removed co-founder Rushi Manche from the team.

World Liberty Financial tokenholders have not been given the ability to vote on any decisions related to the portfolio.

The AAVE instance that tokenholders approved in December has also yet to launch.

