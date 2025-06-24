Bitcoin dev wants to ban 3,000 Knots nodes amid OP_RETURN clash

Throughout 2025, developers have been intensely debating the use of Bitcoin’s tens of thousands of nodes for queueing up data unrelated to the movement of BTC.

As their fight over Bitcoin Core’s software — specifically, its default mempool policies for OP_RETURN datacarrier outputs — continues, the rift between Core and its opposition, Knots, has led to its most severe proposal yet: excommunication.

In a highly controversial post, an anti-Knots developer has published code and resources for Bitcoin Core node operators to disconnect from and digitally excommunicate Knots nodes entirely.

There are about 3,000 Knots node operators online at any moment which, unlike Core operators, oppose the use of Bitcoin’s mempool to relay large amounts of OP_RETURN data unrelated to the on-chain movement of BTC.

Knots node operators control about 7% of the total 22,000 reachable nodes across the Bitcoin network. For months, they’ve lamented Core’s acquiescence to corporate interests in using Bitcoin’s largest mempool for data related to altcoin exchanges, stablecoin movements, and other data unrelated to on-chain transfers of BTC.

Coding up excommunication

According to the developer’s opinionated notes for his excommunication software tool, Knots nodes operate a “highly restrictive relay policy” that allegedly hampers Core nodes’ ability to propagate valid transactions, estimate fees “properly,” and retrieve new blocks quickly.

Knots node operators would disagree vehemently with all of those allegations.

Am I reading this correctly. You want to ban nearly 3000 nodes? That's objectively more stupid than what Knots is doing. Bravo 😂 https://t.co/jCfZAU9xiE pic.twitter.com/0aQSXHqirG — grubles (@notgrubles) June 22, 2025

Nevertheless, the developer promoted the ban list on X, attracting over 160,000 impressions for its controversial allegations.

The incredible suggestion to disconnect from 7% of the Bitcoin network — including copy-and-paste-ready code — went viral, amplifying the controversy between countless developers and commentators.

Peter Todd: “Good argument for banning Knots nodes”

Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, an anti-Knots cheerleader for Core’s acceptance of more corporate data, applauded the suggestion.

“There is a good argument for banning Knots nodes,” Todd wrote self-righteously. “They’re not helping you propagate the transactions you want propagated. No need to waste bandwidth on them.”

Todd’s sentiment is a follow-up to his coding an aggressive defense of Libre Relay, a Knots competitor, which accommodated large OP_RETURNs even before Core.

A few weeks ago, Libre Relay became the target of a Knots-led sybil attack in which “garbageman” Knots software masqueraded as Libre Relay nodes in an effort to hinder large OP_RETURN outputs.

As of publication time, approximately 3,000 Bitcoin Knots nodes are online and publicly accessible compared with approximately 19,000 Bitcoin Core nodes.

To further clarify, although Bitcoin Core developers intend to merge the easement of OP_RETURN datacarrier from approximately 80 bytes to nearly 4MB, that software will not be in production until October and will require voluntary software upgrades from Core operators.

Like all software and operations of a Bitcoin node, the use of any Knots ban list is entirely optional. It will not be a default setting nor a recommended download on BitcoinCore.org.

Nevertheless, the viral reaction to the suggestion has reminded many members of the Bitcoin community that the OP_RETURN war of 2025 is certainly not resolved.

