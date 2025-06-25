<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2089187">How far could bitcoin fall before Tether is in trouble?</a>

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, owns approximately 100,000 bitcoins (BTC), according to its Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Ardoino.

Tether’s attestation for March 31 values its total BTC horde at approximately $7.6 billion, valuing each coin at $82,704.

This same attestation claims that in the Tether reserves, there are approximately $5.6 billion more assets than liabilities — something it calls “equity.”

JUST IN: Tether announces it owns over 100,000 #Bitcoin and more than 50 tons of gold. pic.twitter.com/0Ja83hCs1H — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 29, 2025

What this implies is that if BTC were to plummet far enough without Tether selling any of its BTC, it could eliminate this equity and leave Tether without sufficient backing.

The value of all the BTC would need to fall to approximately $2 billion for this to be a problem.

This would be a substantial drop in value from its current price; however, BTC has had larger falls from its peak in previous cycles.

Tether also says it made $13 billion in profit in 2024, most of which wasn’t directed into the reserves but was invested into other businesses.

If BTC were to begin to plummet in this way, it seems plausible that Tether would be able to direct a portion of its profits into the reserves to avoid a problem.

Tether includes assets in its reserves that most other stablecoins avoid, including BTC, but also including secured loans, “other investments,” and precious metals like gold.

These assets also potentially increase the risk to Tether reserves in certain situations.

