Coinbase customer service scammer outed as part-time furry

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT has revealed how a part-time furry turned scammer stole over $4 million from Coinbase users by posing as customer support staff for the exchange.

Christian Nieves reportedly ran a call centre group that tricked Coinbase users into setting up wallets with compromised seed passwords. ZachXBT shared footage of one elderly victim losing over $240,000 to the scammers.

Nieves, who went by “Daytwo” and “PawsOnHips” on various online accounts, spent the stolen funds on luxury goods, including a Corvette, diamond-encrusted watches, and high-end clubbing services.

In Nov 2024 $240K was stolen from an elderly victim with Daytwo's worker Paranoia (Justin).



A private recording of the theft exists and was obtained



Theft address

bc1q35tw4f5qrfxrjy2v8g8d3majtujv28audm6yvp

AJU5yh4kDahLak4uq5n4ehJDVs2w2Lbhw9UHoseaBwV7 pic.twitter.com/R8hOn7Xq70 — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 23, 2025

He also gambled away most of the stolen funds during Discord chats and bragged about laundering the money. To nobody’s surprise, Nieves eventually started to lose more than he was stealing and resorted to stealing from his accomplices to fund his addiction.

Coinbase scammer outed himself as furry

The pseudonymous crypto investigator was able to track the funds of one of Nieves’ victims to the crypto betting site Roobet and various Monero (XMR) conversions. He then identified his casino deposit address from a livestream and linked it to over 30 other suspected crypto thefts, adding that there may be many more victims.

Nieves later began to mock ZachXBT by posting pictures of himself flipping the bird at his X profile.

This picture, however, reveals that Nieves is a visitor to Fur Affinity, an art website dedicated to furries. ZachXBT also noted that there are a few photos of Nieves in a furry suit.

ZachXBT said, “It’s rare we see a social engineering scammer with such blatant disregard to mask their identity while flexing stolen funds all over social media.”

Nieves’ adult age led ZachXBT to believe that he’ll be easy for law enforcement to pursue. However, he also stressed that many victims may not see their funds returned as they’ve likely been gambled away.

