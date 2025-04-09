<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1979890">Champions League quarter-finalists all have crypto deals</a>

The UEFA Champions League has entered the quarter-final stages, and the remaining eight teams fighting it out for the famous old trophy are all repping crypto companies.

The likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, PSG, and Inter Milan have all inked a deal with Socios.com, while crypto exchanges Coinbase and Bitpanda are sponsoring Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively.

On Tuesday, Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0, knocking them out of the league. Liverpool also exited the tournament after losing a penalty shootout 4-1 to PSG on March 11. Tonight, at 5pm ET, you’ll be able to catch Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund and PSG versus Aston Villa.

Here’s a chart of the remaining teams and the crypto sponsors you’ll see across the quarter-finals. You can also check out the crypto sponsors across the entire roster of teams below.

This tournament was previously sponsored by crypto exchange crypto.com, which was the Champions League’s first-ever official crypto sponsor. Additionally, 23 of the 36 participating teams in this year’s cup have some kind of crypto sponsorship.

These collaborations include trading websites, crypto exchanges, and fan token platforms. Crypto.com’s scrapped 2022 sponsorship deal with UEFA was worth $495 million, but this year’s sponsorship costs remain undisclosed.

Previous research from Protos indicated that football is one of the most popular sports for crypto firms to sponsor, along with motorsports and eSports.

