Which US cryptocurrency stocks have gone up?

Coinbase will soon be included in the Standard and Poor’s 500 index, showing how integrated cryptocurrency stocks have become into US financial markets.

Public markets now include a variety of different bitcoin (BTC) miners, a cryptocurrency exchange, and a business intelligence firm that also sometimes purchases BTC.

Protos looked at several of the largest of these equities to see how they have performed.

MicroStrategy warps the discussion of the performance of crypto stocks, even though it’s ostensibly not a crypto firm. MicroStrategy purports to be a business intelligence firm; however, most of its increase in value that has come since its first BTC purchase can be attributed to its acquisitions of the currency.

In total, MicroStrategy’s price has increased by almost 3,000% since its first BTC acquisition in August of 2020.

This naturally contrasts with Argo Blockchain, the worst-performing of the assets that we reviewed, which has lost more than 97% of its value since it was listed.

Many other firms that principally focus on mining have also lost huge portions of their value, including:

HIVE -50%

BTBT -54%

CAN -91%

WULF -74%

IREN -67%

CIFT -66%

CLSK -76%

MARA -82%

However, some miners have avoided similar pain, with BitDeer appreciating by approximately 40% and Trump-partnered Hut8 increasing by 41%. Additionally, Riot Platforms has approximately doubled in value.

Cryptocurrency stocks over the past year

Focusing on just the last year, there are quite a few positive performers, including:

BTDR +169%

WULF +159%

IREN +73%

CIFT +83%

HUT +53%

MSTR +20%

However, not every property has benefited over the past year, with CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, Coinbase, BitFarms, Hive, Argo, and Bit Digital all losing value.

The chart also seems to show that many of these stocks have substantially declined since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite, or perhaps because of, his vocal support of the crypto industry and his personal willingness to use his projects as a tool for corruption.

