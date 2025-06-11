<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2069237">French police arrest more suspects over crypto kidnapping</a>

Police in France have reportedly made further arrests connected to a high-profile kidnapping that saw the father of a crypto millionaire abducted and mutilated.

According to France 24, several arrests were made yesterday in connection with the May 1 abduction that saw a gang of masked men in a van snatch the unnamed entrepreneur’s father before keeping him hostage for more than two days.

The perpetrators demanded a ransom of up to $8 million from the crypto entrepreneur and cut off one of his father’s fingers in an effort to speed up the deal. The victim was kept in a house outside of Paris until he was eventually freed in a police raid days later.

Read more: French government gives crypto entrepreneurs priority police line

It’s unclear how many new suspects were arrested, but as of last month, six suspects had been charged. The case bears a striking resemblance to the kidnapping of Ledger CEO David Balland, who was also kidnapped in France and mutilated.

One of the suspected masterminds behind the kidnapping, and many others across France, was arrested last week. The 24-year-old allegedly orchestrated the abductions while in Morocco, paying young wannabe kidnappers thousands to carry out the work for him.

Another 25 individuals, including a number of minors, who were connected to various unrelated kidnap plots, were charged by French authorities around the same time.

Since the spate of crypto-related kidnappings in France, government officials have promised to improve the security of crypto entrepreneurs in the country.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.