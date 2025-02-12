<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1893701">Over 300 crypto scam center slaves freed after electricity shutdown</a>

Over 300 slaves have reportedly been freed from Myanmar crypto scam centers after Thailand’s government cut off electricity, internet, and fuel along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Dimsum Daily reports that 100 people have been freed from scam centers in Tachilek City and moved to the Mae Sai district in Thailand.

Nation Thailand, meanwhile, reports that 261 victims have been freed today from scam centers in KK Park and Shwe Kokko and will be sent to the Phop Phra district in Tak province. Various raids are being carried out while authorities gather at the border to transfer the victims.

However, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, reportedly said refugee camps would not be set up for people coming from scam centers.

He said, “If their native countries will not accept them, we will not receive them,” adding, “We will do the best we can, but we cannot predict their responses and decisions.”

Thailand’s government imposed the sanctions on Myanmar’s border towns last week. It’s part of an effort to improve its national image following an outcry against kidnappings on social media and pressure from China.

Scam compounds such as KK Park, which carried out crypto scams and handled $100 million worth of tether, were among the centers targeted. According to Phumtham, there are 300 to 400 scam gangs along its border.

Thailand’s government will reportedly relax the sanctions if Myanmar can show it is free of scam centers. Freed victims are being sent to border patrol police camps while embassies attempt to return the victims to their home countries.

A photo of the KK Park Myanmar compound, taken by Stefan Czimmek and published by DW.

The Karen National Army, a militia formerly known as the Karen Border Force, has helped protect these scam centers in the past. However, militia leaders are now reportedly kicking out the Chinese gangsters running them.

Thailand has also threatened to implement further restrictions and said it will cut off solar panel, oil, and cooking gas exports if the current anti-scam measures aren’t effective enough.

