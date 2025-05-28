Interpol target ‘Madam Ngo’ arrested over $300M crypto scam

Vietnamese authorities have arrested “Madam Ngo,” the Interpol-wanted scammer who promoted bogus crypto schemes that lured over 2,000 victims into giving up $300 million.

As reported by local news outlets, 30-year-old Ngo Thi Theu was part of a 1,000-strong criminal organization that promised victims 20-30% returns but prevented them from withdrawing any apparent earnings.

Theu, who reportedly employed mules to send funds to Vietnamese nationals, fled to Thailand after she was placed on Interpol’s wanted list and charged with concealing her crimes by Vietnamese police.

Read more: Thousands enslaved in Cambodia to run fake ICOs and scams

Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested Theu in a Bangkok hotel alongside her two bodyguards. After questioning from the CSD, she confessed to promoting the crypto scheme and claimed her share of earnings were laundered through Vietnamese real estate.

A large majority of crypto scams are orchestrated by gangs in Southeast Asia. Earlier this year, authorities in Thailand cut off the power supply to Myanmar in a bid to weed out scam compounds located along the border.

Thousands of victims have been enslaved in these compounds, one of which was linked to $100 million worth of Tether obtained from pig-butchering scams.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.



