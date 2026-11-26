Sky Frontier Foundation has proposed repayment of $25M of its $40M debt. But with MEV bots waiting to pounce, will it help stUSDS stakers?

Sky (formerly MakerDAO) founder Rune Christensen and Sky Frontier Foundation are borrowing $77 million and $40 million in USDS, respectively, against their staked SKY tokens.

Between them, the two parties make up 74% of the $158 million available to borrow via the protocol’s staked USDS (stUSDS) program.

With stUSDS holders unable to withdraw, and borrowing rates reaching 50% in recent days, the foundation is moving to repay $25 million via a rushed “out-of-schedule executive vote.”

However, given how the last significant repayment went, will the foundation’s plan just spark another feeding frenzy?

Sky's own foundation owes $stUSDS holders $40M



the Sky Frontier Foundation is the second biggest $stUSDS borrower after rune.eth. on nov 12, when the vault was already fully lent out, it moved $12M into $sUSDS at 3.8%. its own loan cost 12.8% at the time



the loan costs 50% now,… https://t.co/3k2pqJgyQE pic.twitter.com/QeJKwXNXF9 — punkquidity (@punkquidity) November 26, 2026

Read more: Sky founder’s debt leaves $160M stUSDS deposits trapped

What’s the issue with stUSDS?

For context, USDS stakers lend to borrowers who use staked SKY as collateral.

The market has sat at 100% utilization for more than two weeks, meaning depositors are unable to withdraw, and has seen borrowing rates climb to 50%.

Automatic liquidations are turned off for borrowers, meaning the only incentive to repay debt for now is the accrual of interest (if they plan to repay at all).

Liquidations could be carried out via DAO governance but, judging by a recent vote, Christensen holds considerable sway over proposals.

The worries over stUSDS repayments, combined with last week’s scare over alleged illicit use of the protocol which led to more than a billion dollars leaving USDS, have been a bad look for Sky.

In response, Christensen repaid $3 million on Monday, though the sum was snapped up in seconds. Pyth Network contributor “punkquidity” said that roughly half was withdrawn by an stUSDS holder.

Most of the remainder was snapped up by MEV bots arbitraging the deeply imbalanced stUSDS/USDS liquidity pool on Curve Finance.

Read more: Wallet tied to Sky founder borrowed $1M days before his company collapsed

Will Sky Frontier Foundation’s plan help stUSDS holders?

The foundation’s proposal seeks to repay $25 million worth of its $40 million debt, using USDS “already earmarked” for use by the foundation.

However, as Gnosis co-founder Martin Köppelmann said in the proposal’s replies, a “naive repayment” would only serve to further line the pockets of MEV bots (and the block builders they tip).

Instead, Köppelmann suggests using the funds to rebalance the Curve Finance pool, which remains heavily skewed at more than 90% stUSDS. In its current state, the pool would allow those quick enough off the mark to buy deposit tokens at a discount before unstaking some of the foundation’s recently repaid USDS.

Despite the suggestion, the proposal has moved, unamended, to a vote which, at the time of writing, has about 60% of supporting votes needed to pass.

Christensen, on the other hand, is keeping his cards close to his chest.

With his previous repayment batch reportedly coming from claiming staked SKY rewards, he has since hinted at “outreach from institutional partners,” after openly admitting that he is “exploring” divesting part of his stake.

He says he’s “committed to resolve [the stUSDS situation] as fast as possible.”

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