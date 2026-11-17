Anton and James Peraire-Bueno, who ran an Ethereum validator to exploit MEV bots, have been acquitted of wire fraud and money laundering.

Anton and James Peraire-Bueno, brothers who ran an Ethereum validator to exploit MEV bots for $25 million in April 2023, have been acquitted of wire fraud and money laundering charges.

A weeks-long trial last November resulted in a deadlocked jury and was ultimately deemed a mistrial.

Judge Jessica Clarke ruled on Monday that “the government failed to prove that the Peraire-Buenos made any material misrepresentations in the execution of their scheme.”

Judge Clarke’s opinion is limited to whether the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to achieve a conviction on the charges presented. It doesn’t, however, comment on whether the brothers’ behaviour was “right or moral, or even whether it violated uncharged crimes.”

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Code is Law

The Peraire-Bueno brothers made around $25 million in just 12 seconds off a bait-and-switch exploit of MEV trading bots in April 2023. Soon after exploiting this design flaw in Flashbots’ MEV-boost relay, the pair disclosed a different exploit under the moniker “Low Carb Crusader.”

Nonetheless, they were indicted in May 2024 on federal charges which prosecutors at the time dubbed a “first-of-its kind wire fraud and money laundering scheme.”

The full list of charges was wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to receive stolen property.

Judge Clarke ruled, however, that none of the brothers’ actions construed a “material misrepresentation” to the victims, an aspect key to a wire fraud conviction.

Moreover, she concluded that Ethereum is a “trustless, highly adversarial environment with no terms of use… without the safeguards that exist in regulated markets.”

Clarke recognised that the brothers’ scheme “may have frustrated the spirit of MEV-Boost’s ‘design,’ [it] made no misrepresentation in its execution that can form the basis for fraud.”

She compares the case to that of Avraham Eisenberg’s 2022 exploit of Mango Markets, charges relating to which were ultimately overturned via similar reasoning last year.

Read more: Avi Eisenberg seeks leniency in child porn and crypto sentencing

Crypto lawyers have praised the decision in invalidating the prosecution’s “honest validator” theory which Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh worried would let the government “impose its own code of conduct on Ethereum validators.”

The younger brother, Anton Peraire-Bueno, who goes by “Curious Rabbit” on X thanked family and friends who had “rearranged their lives around this case” since the indictment, adding, “in the end, it’s a good story when the good guys win.”

James echoed his brother’s sentiments, and is apparently looking forward to a celebratory beer.

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