Sky founder Rune Christensen repaid $3M in stUSDS on Monday, yet Sky users drained it in 24 seconds. He still owes $77M.

Rune Christensen, the founder of stablecoin project Sky, repaid $3 million to the protocol’s staked USDS stablecoin (stUSDS) lending pool today. Desperate for any liquidity, which had been sitting near $0 for weeks, traders drained that entire sum in just 24 seconds.

Given the speed of the $3 million withdrawal, a researcher estimated a single Sky user withdrew $1.58 million and attributed the balance to “bots.”

In the same block as Christensen’s repayment, an arbitrage bot bought discounted stUSDS on Curve Finance and redeemed about $910,000. Two Ethereum blocks later, a final redemption swept withdrawable cash to $0.

Christensen’s wallet still has roughly 77 million USDS worth of outstanding stablecoin loans in the pool with just $158.7 million worth of assets, making him by far the biggest participant with its largest outstanding loan balance.

As of publication time, available to liquidity to withdraw from the pool is still $0.

Sniffing an opportunity to benefit from the crisis, Chinese trader Du Jun offered to privately bail out Christensen of his entire SKY position, which collateralizes his USDS stablecoin loans.

Rune，私信你了，我有兴趣买掉你所有的 SKY。@RuneKek just sent you a DM. I’m interested in buying your entire SKY position. https://t.co/cXXUVOGW4j — Du Jun (@DujunX) November 23, 2026

Rune Christensen still owes 77 million USDS

Roughly an hour before Christensen’s relatively small payment, Upbit halted SKY and USDS deposits as three Korean exchanges issued trading warnings over the coins.

Coinone, joining Upbit and Bithumb, specifically cited Sky’s restricted loan liquidations, stUSDS loss exposure, and potential long-term withdrawal freezes.

Confirming ownership of the positions on Monday, which had been a matter of public debate, Christensen clarified that he personally controlled the wallet.

“I’ve just repaid 3M USDS from my Staked SKY borrow positions. I still owe about 77M,” he said.

Because his debt makes up nearly half the pool’s assets, savers now depend directly on Christensen’s personal finances.

Read more: Wallet tied to Sky founder borrowed $1M days before his company collapsed

USDS depositors race for the exits

Sky, formerly MakerDAO, funds staked SKY loans through staked USDS, an opt-in lending pool.

As borrowers utilized 100% of the pool’s liquidity this month, Sky’s risk advisor pushed annualized interest to Sky’s 50% ceiling to incentivize asset inflows — to little avail.

Even with the incentive of 50% annualized interest, borrowers face terms of service that require total trust in circumstances mostly beyond their control: “stUSDS suppliers should know they trust Sky governance completely.”

To settle up his $77 million loan balance, Christensen is exploring private SKY token sales to institutions. He also apologized, admitting he borrowed without thinking through what would happen if rates spiked.

Meanwhile, SKY traded near $0.041 at publication time, down 58% from its peak last month.

Chart of SKY since October 5, 2026 all-time high. Source: TradingView

Analyst “punkquidity” calculated that full repayment of Christensen’s loans requires offloading roughly 2 billion SKY tokens.

At publication time on Monday, stUSDS accounted for more than 96% of the $1.91 million pool’s tokens. Although it is supposed to trade closer to $1, stUSDS is actually trading near $0.88 due to uncertainty about its future.

Until a bailout for Christensen finalizes, Christensen’s personal balance sheet backs nearly half the money stUSDS depositors are waiting to withdraw, and he’s keeping available liquidity near $0 as they wait.

A critic correctly observed, “his finances kinda became theirs too.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.