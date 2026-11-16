A wallet connected to the founder of USDS stablecoin protocol Sky borrowed $1M days before his company went bankrupt.

A wallet tied to Rune Christensen, the founder of DAI stablecoin protocol Maker and its USDS successor Sky, borrowed $1 million against SKY tokens on October 26, less than a week before his game studio, Raw Power Games, went bankrupt.

All told, that wallet has withdrawn and owes over $76 million to a Sky savings pool that has effectively locked out ordinary depositors from withdrawing. On Sunday, available liquidity from the pool was as good as $0.

That single wallet’s outstanding loans account for roughly half of the pool’s loans.

A critic on social media assumes much of the stablecoin loans went to Raw Power.

Protos has been unable to independently verify the quantity of money borrowed from Sky or Sky-based stablecoin liquidity pools, such as staked USDS, that benefitted Raw Power. However, Christensen’s overwhelming control of Sky Protocol and its wallets is widely suspected.

Reminder: Much of the borrowed funds went to the backer of a game development company that just announced its funding has run out before launching its game https://t.co/4M2rhFeq6V — PaperImperium (@ImperiumPaper) November 14, 2026 A critic speculates about improper use of USDS loan proceeds.

Even a formal rating by S&P last month notes Christensen’s “highly centralized” role where “he effectively influences key decisions.”

Protos has covered Christensen’s preeminent power at Maker (now Sky) since 2022.

Raw Power goes bankrupt, shares same founder as USDS

On October 30, Christensen’s gaming studio admitted, “Due to circumstances outside our control, the necessary funding behind Raw Power Games is no longer in place.”

Although the admission didn’t name the financial backer, Danish media outlet Ingeniøren reported in 2022 that Christensen founded the studio with his own money.

Company records show Christensen stepped down as a corporate director around October 29, 2026 — the same week a liquidator was appointed over the company.

Two weeks later, another gaming company called Coffee Stain agreed to a 36.75 million Danish kroner (US$5.4 million) purchase of Raw Power Games’ intellectual property out of its “bankruptcy estate.”

Announced this weekend, Coffee Stain expects finalization of that deal within “weeks.”

Read more: Maker DAO drama flares amid proposal to tackle ‘governance attack’

USDS liquidity pool with $0 of available liquidity

Before borrowing limits crashed to $0, the wallet borrowed tens of millions of dollars worth of USDS assets, including $1 million within a week of Raw Power going bankrupt.

The pool is for staked USDS, where stablecoin savers can lend Sky’s dollar stablecoin to borrowers who post SKY tokens as collateral. The pool currently incentivizes deposits with a 13.6% annualized interest rate.

Borrowers have taken nearly all of the available USDS, however. An analyst correctly described, “even its biggest holders can’t take out a single dollar right now.”

On-chain records show withdrawable cash effectively ran out on Halloween, within days of the studio’s bankruptcy.

The wallet owed more than $72 million by April and has made no repayments on its loans, so interest accumulation kept pushing its total loan balance higher. By October 28, its outstanding balance was $76.6 million.

On-chain records show cash effectively ran out on Halloween, days after the studio’s bankruptcy.

Sky is the renamed MakerDAO. As Protos reported in 2024, the project has issued the DAI stablecoin since December 2017, and introduced one-for-one conversion of DAI into USDS.

It also introduced a new governance token, SKY, to replace Maker’s old governance token, MKR.

Withdrawals from the pool depend on loan repayments or new money arriving from fresh depositors. The largest borrower is a wallet tied to the founder of USDS, whose gaming company just went bankrupt.

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