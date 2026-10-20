Google Cloud outage takes down Revolut, Lloyds, and HSBC

Revolut, Lloyds, HSBC, and Bank of Scotland are all experiencing outages following a disruption in Google Cloud’s London-based data center.

Google Cloud’s status page notes the issue is in the europe-west2 region, and that engineering teams are working to fix the problem, causing “elevated errors and intermittent network failures”

Revolut users began complaining about payments not going through before the UK bank confirmed the issues which, according to one Reuters source, are related to the Google Cloud disruption.

Some of the banks and businesses affected by the outage. Source: Down Detector

Read more: Revolut reveals customer data breached twice this month

Reports of outages across Lloyds, HSBC and Bank of Scotland are also appearing on outage submission site Down Detector.

Revolut’s status page shows the extent of the damage, revealing that ATM withdrawals, identity verification, card payments, transfers, signing in, chat support, stocks and crypto trading are all down, along with a host of other services.

Google says power event caused outage

Google says a power event caused the disruption, and that the event itself is now mitigated. It apologised for the disruption.

It suggested that impacted users could try to “migrate their workload impacted to another available location (zone or region).”

Another outage last September affected various AI companies, but this was attributed to various internal infrastructure issues.

In April 2025, an Amazon-related cloud outage also caused major crypto exchanges to pause their withdrawals and report disruptions.

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