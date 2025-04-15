<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1987941">Major crypto exchanges suffer complications after AWS outage</a>

An outage affecting Amazon’s cloud computing service caused the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, to briefly suspend withdrawals. It also created issues for KuCoin, MEXC, and Rabby wallet.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported the outage at 08:15 am after experiencing power issues in the Singapore region.

This impacted Binance, which announced at 09:07 am that it had suspended withdrawals “to keep safe” after experiencing issues “due to a temporary network interruption in the AWS data center.”

Binance withdrawals were restored at just past 09:15 am.

Crypto exchange KuCoin and MEXC also reported disruptions at just past 09:00 am and haven’t provided an update on the matter since. Crypto wallet firm Rabby Wallet also suffered an outage but is mostly functioning again, while crypto firm DeBank also became unavailable.

MEXC said the AWS outage may cause “abnormal candlestick charts, failed order cancellations, delays in asset transfers for spot trading, and no effects on futures trading.”

AWS’s site announced at 08:51 am that “the issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally,” adding that it doesn’t expect it to happen again.

Protos has reached out to Binance, MEXC, and KuCoin for comment and will update this article if we hear anything back.

