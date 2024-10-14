<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1703120">Bitcoin Google searches near four-year low as price briefly pumps over $66K</a>

Bitcoin climbed to $66,000 today, despite Google searches for the currency almost hitting four-year lows and the tech giant removing price charts from its search results.

Searches for the term ‘Bitcoin’ have been steadily dropping over the past three months and reached their lowest point of 2024 between October 13 and 19. Over the past four years, Bitcoin searches were at their lowest on October 12, 2020, with a ranking of 12. On Sunday, they reached 15.

As pointed out by numerous X (formerly Twitter) users, Google has also removed price charts for bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, ether, XRP, and SOL no longer have their own market summaries.

The decrease in Bitcoin search traffic across four years taken from Google Trends.

Doge, Monero, Tether, Binance Coin, Cardano, and Tron still have market summaries and price charts and it’s worth noting that bitcoin and ether are also still visible on Google Finance.

Since last October, bitcoin’s price has risen from $27,000 to $66,000. Its price has been going back and forth across the $60,000 threshold since March this year.

