Vibe coders faced with frontier AI outage

AI models Claude, Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini all appear to be experiencing outages today.

Across the board, AI users are claiming that they can’t get the models, run by Anthropic, X, OpenAI, and Google respectively, to work.

Fifteen different services offered by OpenAI are reportedly experiencing issues, which OpenAI is currently trying to fix.

Claude’s status tracker detailed how its Mythos, Fable, and Opus models were affected, and it now claims that its Opus 4.8 and Opus 5 models are experiencing problems.

The rest, it says, “have recovered to baseline error rate.”

you’re laughing? grok is down. claude is down. openai is down. the only coding model available today is gemini 3.8 flash… and you’re laughing?? pic.twitter.com/sE5WJ2YIjj — NIK (@ns123abc) September 3, 2026 This user claims the Gemini 3.8 model still appears to be working.

Read more: Search engines fix Claude leak but Perplexity users’ files still online

X confirmed that Grok was experiencing issues and that it’s investigating, while Cursor claimed, “All Grok models, automations, cloud agents, Grok bot and review agents” are experiencing “service degradation.”

Google’s status page claims that there haven’t been any issues with Gemini. However, the outage analytics site Down Detector claims it’s had hundreds of reports across the last few hours that indicate it’s not working for some.

None of the AI models have addresed the outage on X at the time of writing.

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