Revolut reveals customer data breached twice this month

UK bank Revolut has revealed that its customers data was breached twice this month after the firm’s former third-party US broker, DriveWealth, suffered a social engineering attack.

The breach, revealed today by both Revolut and DriveWealth, happened on September 4 and September 5, and reportedly saw names, emails, ages, genders, citizenship information, postal addresses, and employment details compromised.

Earlier this month, Revolut revealed that hackers used an Italian government email to gain access to the company’s data.

JUST IN: Revolut is emailing customers about another data incident. This one is at DriveWealth, the US broker that used to handle Revolut’s US share trading.



DriveWealth says unauthorised access hit its systems on 4–5 September. The data taken is older customer-profile… pic.twitter.com/xPO7YbOk57 — Max Karpis (@maxkarpis) September 24, 2026 Revolut investor Max Karpis shared an email he received from DriveWealth.

Read more: Revolut faces $3M ransom demand after data breach, report

The newly-revealed breach does not include data from affected European Economic Area customers past 2023.

Neither Revolut nor DriveWealth disclosed how many users were impacted or what happened during the social attack.

Revolut stressed that core infrastructure, funds, and accounts weren’t impacted.

Negotiations with Revolut ‘didn’t go as planned’

Reported ransom demands following the email attack ranged from $760 million in BTC, to just $3 million in XMR days later.

However, the hacker now claims that “negotiations didn’t go as planned” and has published the so-called “Italy Files,” which include the data of 680 crypto whales.

Journalist Jason Mikula noted that the hacker is selling the data 10x cheaper than their ransom, suggesting “the group is struggling to monetize the data they have exfiltrated.”

They are also supposedly offering impacted users, including Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès, the opportunity to pay to prevent their information from being leaked.

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