ZachXBT warns followers not to get scammed as he turns off DMs

In a move likened to Batman leaving Gotham, famed crypto sleuth ZachXBT is no longer accepting direct messages on X because, according to him, the users requesting his help no longer “respect his time” and “lack basic financial literacy.”

In the Investigations by ZachXBT Telegram group, he said his DMs would be turned off for the next few weeks and that, “This means there’s currently no way to contact me so don’t get scammed.”

Over the past week, X users have repeatedly called for ZachXBT to investigate Javier Milei’s LIBRA token launch and the allegations of $100 million in insider trading surrounding it. However, on Wednesday, he said he won’t probe LIBRA or anything meme-related “as there’s little incentive for me to spend time on it.”

ZachXBT’s statement on turning off X DMs.

He said, “I don’t care about gamblers and do not care about gaining engagement/followers for coverage on the incident.

“The cases I find most interesting rn are hacks/exploits, phishing, or social engineering scams as it brings a sense of fulfillment recovering funds or helping those victims take legal action.”

He also stated that he’s going to post less on X because of how bad crypto Twitter has become.

.@zachxbt turning off X DMs is like Batman leaving Gotham. — Musharraf.base.eth (@musharrafff) February 21, 2025

ZachXBT has helped expose numerous scammers in the space over the years with his most recent investigations exposing a $500,000 crypto scam that hacked accounts by impersonating employees of X.

He’s also criticized crypto exchange Coinbase for failing to address the social engineering scams that stole a reported $65 million from its users between December 2024 and January 2025.

The law firm Burwick Law, which is launching numerous lawsuits on behalf of memecoin investors, was also criticized by ZachXBT, who argued the plaintiffs they represent are “degenerate gamblers” and not “actual victims or investors.”

