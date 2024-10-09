<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1694448">ZachXBT reveals wallets of analyst Murad Mahmudov, angers memecoiners</a>

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT has rilled up the memecoin community after exposing the holdings of Murad, a micro-cap memecoin promoter with a following on X (formerly Twitter) of more than 200,000 users.

The well-known investigator shared the details of 11 wallets he believes belong to Murad Mahmudov and noted they collectively hold roughly $24 million in memecoins.

He claimed the wallet reveal would allow the community to “monitor [Murad’s] future activity” and added that Murad is making “very bold predictions about micro-cap memecoins to thousands and thousands of followers while controlling the supply.”

“People deserve to make more informed decisions about the coins they buy,” he said.

Murad, who previously owned a failed bitcoin fund called Adaptive Capital is trending in the memecoin community after he gave a speech during TOKEN2049 about a ‘memecoin supercycle.’

This thread is a graveyard of paid group leaders and low cap shillers lmao@zachxbt absolutely cooking mfs in the replies https://t.co/AgPlGpCIjg — John Jmz (@johnj1138) October 9, 2024 Not everyone was annoyed with ZachXBT’s post, with many X users praising his criticism of memecoin promoters.

ZachXBT’s post received a serious amount of backlash from multiple memecoin influencers and sparked a debate on memecoin promotion. Multiple X users accused him of ‘doxxing’ Murad while some claimed the wallet reveal put Murad “in significant danger.”

However, many other crypto enthusiasts have pointed out that the very nature of the blockchain means that all this information was already public knowledge. Many X users also noted that Murad has shared his purchases online before.

Kinda hilarious the outrage in the replies to the @zachxbt murad post about his holdings compared to the outrage about an undoxxed wallet dumping a bunch eigen a few days ago.



You either want transparency or you don’t.



Hint: you want it — gmoney.9dcc.eth (@gmoneyNFT) October 9, 2024

Read more: 3AC founders’ Three Arrowz Capitel memecoin crashes faster than 3AC

Last weekend ZachXBT also upset memecoin fans after he argued with popular crypto influencer Ansem over his promotion of them. During the debate, Ansem asked, “Why is talking about lowcaps considered grifting?”

In response, ZachXBT noted that Ansem regularly rotates between shilling different memecoins to his 600,000 followers. He added, “I do not pump and dump hundreds of low cap coins to my 600K followers I actually help people in the space by solving hacks, getting criminals arrested, and recovering funds from victims.”

Indeed, after today’s Murad expose, Ansem posted “Team Murad,” to which ZachXBT replied, “Team Grifter.”

