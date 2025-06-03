<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2057143">Vape Cabal members harassed by Palestine News Network in LA</a>

LA Vape Cabal crypto influencers Threadguy and Rasmr have been videoed being called “fruitcakes” by a pro-Palestine social media influencer on the streets of Los Angeles.

The pair reportedly entered into an altercation with Ramsey Aburdene, founder of the provocative social media account Palestine News Network, and asked him to “cut it out.”

However, Aburdene instead proceeded to harass the pair, saying, “They think they’re celebrities” and asking, “Are you a famous person who never made it, bro?”

Aburdene then ramped up the insults, telling Rasmr that he walks like a “fruitcake,” a “chump,” and a “weirdo.”

They told us to cut it out pic.twitter.com/ndU5xqJFug — The Palestine News Network (@PaliNewsNetwork) June 3, 2025

Read more: Memecoin influencers LA Vape Cabal on the defensive following ‘Libragate’

Despite Palestine News Network positioning itself as an advocate for social justice, it’s likely in it for the social media clout. Its approach focuses on the provocative and reactionary, and it often uploads confrontational exchanges from people who support Israel, or are just annoyed with Aburdene’s public recording.

The Anti-Defamation League has accused the team of going to areas with a significant Jewish population and “prodding them” about their views on Palestine. If someone does say “free Palestine,” Aburdene then delivers his apparent catchphrase, “beautiful people say beautiful things.”

Rasmr and Threadguy are both part of the “LA Vape Cabal,” a group of crypto influencers in the Los Angeles area. The group has been criticized for trading the LIBRA token, which was launched by Argentina’s president and left thousands of investors at a loss.

Threadguy stepped back from social media for a while after users accused him of insider trading.



While the LA Vape Cabal’s members might not have reached celebrity status in the eyes of Palestine News Network, they’ve certainly achieved the status of “niche micro-celebrity” in the crypto world.

