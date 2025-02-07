<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1885674">Scoop: Law firm suing Pump Fun faces violent threats and doxxing</a>

Burwick Law, the firm tied up in a legal dispute with memecoin platform Pump Fun, has told Protos that its lawyers have received violent threats and have been doxxed along with a number of plaintiffs.

“We are aware of doxxing incidents and violent threats directed at one of our attorneys and the New York Bar Association, as well as attempts to impersonate and harass our plaintiffs, including doxxing,” it said.

“We take these acts of intimidation seriously and will pursue all available legal remedies.”

The firm also shared 30 minutes of audio from an insider trading group that is attempting to create “a pump and dump scheme similar to Gamestop,” by garnering media attention and online traction.

Memecoin traders recorded discussing how to keep interest in the ‘DOGSHIT2’ token.

All this, the firm claims, “is conducted in conjunction with the unauthorized and illegal use of our law firm’s intellectual property.”

Burwick Law denies creating memecoin

Burwick Law has faced criticism from memecoin traders after it appeared to have launched a token called “DOGSHIT2” when it shared screenshots of its creation in a Pump Fun lawsuit.

When Protos inquired about DOGSHIT2 and its creation, the firm reiterated, “Our firms have no affiliation, endorsement, or ownership interest in the Dogshit2 token or any related assets.”

Who is Max Burwick? pic.twitter.com/mXeTJtojmz — Max Burwick (@burwick_max) February 6, 2025 Burwick Law’s managing partner addressing online criticism.

It added, “Simply put, our firms have not launched any memecoins onchain.”

Burwick Law asked Pump Fun to take down DOGSHIT2 and any other tokens impersonating the firm in its cease and desist action.

It claims Pump Fun has the technical capability to do so, but is choosing not to “despite the clear financial and legal risks posed to the public.”

“These acts represent the use of blockchain technologies as a tool for disrupting justice and due process,” the firm said, adding that, “Investors should be extremely cautious, as promoters are actively pushing the Dogshit2 token in a high-risk pump-and-dump scheme.”

Burwick Law has filed various lawsuits against Pump Fun on behalf of plaintiffs who have lost funds to various memecoins, including the Haliey Welch-themed HAWK token and squirrel-themed PNUT.

