Visa touted "escalating" CEO stock price hurdles on Monday, yet clearing two of the three trails even yields on US government bonds.

Payments giant Visa disclosed yesterday that it will compensate CEO Ryan McInerney with “performance” stock options contingent, as the name suggests, on the price of Visa’s stock price going up.

It sounded like a good thing for shareholder alignment until readers calculated that $37 million of that “performance” meant keeping pace with a US Treasury bond.

On its face, the $37 million incentive appeared to align his compensation with investors. That’s, until anyone bothered to run the math.

A simple calculation reveals that his 378,940 options have three price hurdles: $500, $550, and $600 per common share of Visa.

Stripped of boardroom euphemisms, Visa’s stock can achieve two of those three price hurdles even if Visa’s share price trails risk-free government bonds.

The three share price thresholds for Visa CEO options awards.

Climbing from $402.25 per share — NYSE’s closing price on the award’s grant date — to $500 and then $550 over seven years requires mere 3.16% and 4.57% annualized gains.

Indeed, both of these “performance” targets are less than the 4.92% annual yield on 10-year Treasuries.

Only the $600 per share threshold requires even modest outperformance above a passive bond portfolio of US Treasuries.

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Visa pays CEO tens of millions of dollars for modest performance

McInerney’s executive compensation filing set the exercise price at Thursday’s $402.25 close, expiring November 19, 2036. At that strike, the options could be worth $74.9 million if Visa rallies to the $600 top hurdle.

Visa’s compensation committee tied vesting to what directors called “escalating stock price hurdles,” and McInerney satisfies each price tier whenever Visa’s 30-trading-day closing average exceeds the threshold within seven years.

Within days of this year’s options grant on November 19, McInerney’s 378,940 “performance” already sits roughly $5 million in the money due to Visa’s 3.2% rally since

For fiscal 2025, McInerney logged $31.6 million in compensation. His pay roughly matched the $35.4 million in 2025 compensation for Mastercard’s CEO, which increased 17.7% from $30 million in Mastercard’s 2024.

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