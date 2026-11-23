Every stock market in mainland China has spent the year in decline and now financial regulators are stepping in to do something about it.

While Americans celebrate another trillion-dollar IPO, with Anthropic’s Nasdaq offering dominating financial headlines last week, in China every mainland stock market has spent the year in decline, some significantly. Now, Chinese financial regulators are stepping in to do something about it.

So far this year, all major stock market indices in mainland China, from Shanghai, to Shenzhen, to Beijing, are down — 12%, 23%, and 44%, respectively.

The Hang Seng index (the index keeping a pulse on the Hong Kong stock market) is also down 15% so far this year.

Although most Chinese citizens aren’t directly invested in stocks, preferring real estate and commodities like gold, an influx of investors has seen the overall numbers rise, with estimates ranging anywhere from 7-13% of citizens — roughly 100 to 200 million people — owning stocks.

More importantly, according to HSBC, Chinese retail investors account for nearly 90% of daily trading.

Read more: China’s $340B AI bubble has popped — and the charts prove it

Markets keep going down

Chinese regulators have already attempted to halt the worrying and steep declines seen in the numerous stock market indices, but to no avail.

So now, according to state news agency Xinhua, they’re stepping in once again to allay investor fears.

This year, the Chinese central bank has repeatedly conducted operations “of the Securities, Funds and Insurance companies Swap Facility to help financial institutions secure funding” and now the China Securities Regulatory commission will lower the minimum margin ratio from 100 percent to 80 percent, “theoretically bring[ing] in 400 billion yuan in incremental funds.”

It remains unclear if the regulatory moves to stabilize the markets will succeed.

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