Pop Mart, the company behind viral collectible Lababu, has seen demand for the toy plummet along with its Hong Kong-listed stock.

Despite Pokémon and other collectibles continuing to skyrocket in value over the past few years, Pop Mart — the company that created and produces the viral collectible Labubu — has seen demand for the toy plummet along with its Hong Kong-listed stock.

This is after it reached highs of over 320 HKD ($41) in August of last year.

Today, the stock is down nearly 60% from its all-time highs.

So what’s Pop Mart doing to try and save itself from falling into the recycle bin of collectibles history and are any of its concepts working out?

Retail stores increase while sales fall

Even though Pop Mart has increased its physical footprint in the Americas and Asia (excluding China), its sales have fallen — with revenue down 16.5% and 9.7% YOY respectively.

This means that China is once again leading growth for the company — a treacherous path given that retail sales fell on the mainland for the first time in three years in 2026.

Today, Pop Mart’s stock is down nearly 60% from its all-time highs.

Meanwhile, despite some revenue growth in China and Europe, expenses for the toy maker seem to be increasing at a far faster rate, with Pop Mart hiring more than 3,000 new employees, benefits for employees increasing by nearly 50%, and rental expenses increasing by over 40%.

The bright side to a bad year

Of course, while Pop Mart is a particularly extreme example of the downturn seen in stock markets across China and Hong Kong over the past year, it’s representative of what the average Chinese investor faces: intense market headwinds with no salvation in sight.

Pop Mart’s newer IP called Twinkle Twinkle is what it hopes could reinvigorate the company.

Despite these issues, Pop Mart has no reason to be overly concerned.

The company is still sitting on $1.86 billion in cash and cash equivalents (down from $2.06 billion) and is seeing growth in its other IP such as Twinkle Twinkle and DIMOO.

Whether or not these properties will see the success overseas that Labubus did remains to be seen, and if retail struggles continue in China its unclear how the company can or will be able to react.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.