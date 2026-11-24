Tether-backed Stablecoin Development Corp has seen its fortunes nosedive since it reached an all-time high of nearly $10 in early October.

Stablecoin Development Corp (SDEV), a stablecoin holding company backed heavily by Tether, has seen its fortunes nosedive since it reached an all-time high of $19.16 (split-adjusted equivalent of $95.80) and a marketcap of $2.4 billion in January..

Indeed, its stock is now trading for just over $0.50 and it maintains a marketcap of roughly $40 million — a drop of nearly 99%.

However, the closer that SDEV inches to January 2027, the less likely it will be that the company retains support at the $0.50 level.

This is mainly due to the possibility that millions of new shares will be issued in the near future, further diluting value and putting the company’s financial situation in dire straits.

SDEV stock is now trading for just over $0.50 and it maintains a market cap of roughly $40 million – a drop of nearly 99%.

Warrants present a serious problem

While SDEV currently has around 73 million shares outstanding, a filing with the SEC on November 23 included some troubling admissions that make the future value of the company seem dicey at best.

The S-3 restated some previously known facts, such as that Tether (along with Framework Ventures, R01 Fund, and the Sky Frontier Foundation) will have the ability to exercise more warrants in January that have the potential to cause more than 200 million new shares to be issued — though not necessarily sold.

There would then be more than three times the current outstanding shares, and if the shares are sold into the open market in any significant numbers price could plummet.

Read more: Tether has about $4.8B in exposure to US stock markets

However, the S-3 also lays out that SDEV will be doing an at-the-market (ATM) offering of $200 million, which around current values could translate to nearly 400 million shares.

Between the ATM offering and warrants that can be exercised, there is a possibility that more than 600 million shares enter the market — an increase of over 800%.

Incoming hazards and risks

Meanwhile, as recently reported by Protos, a stUSDS liquidity pool was drained in seconds after the founder of Sky repaid $3 million of a bad debt.

While this didn’t end up costing SDEV anything, it did put into focus how any asset — including staked stablecoins — could be very risky to hold, particularly if it’s the only asset making up a portfolio.

On that note, after July of next year rules for being listed on the NYSE American will be altered and any stock that falls below $0.25 could be immediately delisted — a serious concern for a company whose stock is already trading at just over $0.50.

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