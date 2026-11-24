Over 71.4% of Oracle shareholders voted to reject the copmany’s 6,623-to-1 CEO pay ratio before founder Larry Ellison overruled them.

Larry Ellison overrode a vote by Oracle shareholders on Friday that, had it passed, would have cost him $131 million in annual compensation.

At the company’s annual meeting, holders of 851.4 million Oracle shares rejected co-CEO executive compensation packages worth $884.1 million plus Ellison’s own payout.

However, Ellison’s 1.16 billion shares ensured that this mutiny-like 71% vote against was quashed.

In its Friday evening SEC filing, Oracle summarized the outcome, saying, “The stockholders cast an advisory vote approving the compensation of Oracle’s named executive officers.”

Nothing in the statement hinted at the shareholder revolt underneath.

Oracle shareholders rejected co-CEO executive compensation packages worth $884.1M.

Oracle CEO pay ratio goes from 11-to-1 to 6,623-to-1

The backlash followed Oracle’s September 2025 shakeup, when it promoted Clayton Magouyrk and Michael Sicilia to co-CEOs.

Oracle’s proxy valued Magouyrk’s fiscal 2026 package at $627.5 million, vaulting his CEO pay ratio to $6,623-to-$1.

Under former CEO Safra Catz in fiscal 2025, that ratio was just $11 per every $1 in median worker compensation.

Magouyrk’s co-CEO, Sicilia will have a CEO pay ratio of $2,709-to-$1 — slightly less, although no less egregious, than Magouyrk’s $6,623-to-$1.

Meanwhile, Ellison made sure to vote for $131 million for himself, pushing compensation for Oracle’s top three executives past $1 billion.

Read more: AI insiders had already cashed out $7.4 billion before stocks crashed

Officially, Oracle’s say-on-pay ballot measure drew 1.5 billion ayes, 851.4 million nays, and 3.45 million abstentions. That cleared a pass at 63.7% support.

Ellison’s board unanimously backed the compensation plan, thanks to Ellison’s founder-controlled 1.16 billion voting shares worth 38.2% of Oracle’s voting power on the issue.

However, had Ellison abstained, there would have been just 340.7 million ayes against 851.4 million nays. In other words, excluding Ellison, 71.4% rejected the executive pay packages.

Even after yesterday’s Nvidia-driven rally after Jensen Huang’s reinstatement, Oracle’s common stock has declined 41% year-to-date.

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