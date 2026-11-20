AMD shed $67B after Hunterbrook’s short-selling reports, ironically timed 19 days before Andrew Left’s sentencing for fraud.

AMD shed $67 billion in market value on Thursday after short-seller Hunterbrook claimed in its publication The Bear Cave that AMD had a “China problem,” invoking Nvidia’s chip-smuggling scandal and $2 trillion collapse.

Down 7.7% in a single trading session — plus another 1% after-hours — it would have been easy to call the AMD short-sale a success were it not for Andrew Left’s upcoming prison sentencing, set for December 8.

A federal jury convicted Left, founder of one of the earliest activist short-selling outfits Citron Research, on 13 of 17 criminal charges relating to a multi-million dollar scheme.

According to Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, “Left used his expertise to profit at the expense of retail investors, ordinary people who owned the stocks he targeted.

“He callously boasted that it was like ‘taking candy from a baby.’”

Read more: Andrew Left of Citron Research gets torched by GME… again

Hunterbrook on AMD’s ‘China problem’

Attempting to distance itself from Left, Hunterbrook claimed AMD maintained a questionable business relationship with Aivres, a China-connected server maker that was also involved in Nvidia’s alleged avoidance of US export controls.

The hedge fund attached to Hunterbrook was short the chipmaker before publishing the bearish reports, and it stood to benefit from yesterday’s stock price decline.

Citron Research, for years, published market-moving stock reports and profited from the impact of those reports.

In addition to the Aivres relationship, Hunterbrook claimed that Chinese server vendor IEIT Systems kept folding newer AMD startup code into its server software. This is despite the fact that the US Commerce Department blacklisted IEIT in March 2025.

AMD quickly denied this. “The claims misrepresent AMD’s business practices and relationships,” a spokesperson said, assuring the public that “AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations.”

Hunterbrook disclosed, “Hunterbrook Capital is short AMD and long a basket of comparable securities.”

In other words, it had constructed a portfolio that stood to benefit from AMD’s idiosyncratic decline, regardless of the broad movement of its sector.

According to the US Justice Department, “In advance of his tweets and reports, Left would enter limit orders to trade in the opposite direction of his public recommendations.”

AMD crashes as critics allege circular financing

Via its Bear Cave, Hunterbrook also accused AMD of circular financing, claiming “AMD finances its own customers much the way Nvidia does.”

It didn’t mince words, saying, “If Nvidia is the Central Bank of AI, then AMD is more like the Silicon Valley Bank of AI.”

That derogatory reference invokes Silicon Valley Bank’s sudden and spectacular bankruptcy.

AMD’s loops of related-party financing spin through Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, and around the AI industry.

For example, AMD agreed to put $1 billion into Meta’s share offering. In turn, Meta committed to the first gigawatt of a six-gigawatt AMD GPU deal that Electronics Weekly valued at $60 billion.

AMD also agreed to buy $2.5 billion of Anthropic stock at the IPO price this week, while Anthropic plans to return favors by spending over $20 billion on AMD compute.

The company also co-led a round for TensorWave, which expressed its gratitude by announcing that it will use AMD chips in its OpenAI deal.

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