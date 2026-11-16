Days before an L3Harris router upgrade grounded US air flights, its former CEO had already sold $21M of stock.

Four days before an L3Harris router upgrade grounded America’s flights in the first extended nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001, L3Harris’ former CEO was selling millions of dollars worth of stock.

Christopher Kubasik’s November 9 disclosure of $4 million worth of sales was his seventh in two months, lifting his total cash-out to more than $21 million as he dumped a cumulative 89,980 shares of LHX, the company’s NYSE-listed common stock.

Kubasik ran the giant defense contractor as CEO from June 2021 until August 2026. His large insider sales began September 10, after his exit as chairman.

On November 10, three days before L3Harris’ router caused a nationwide ground stop, he filed notice to sell 20,000 more shares, worth about $5.5 million, through Goldman Sachs.

Nothing in the record suggests Kubasik knew L3Harris’ router was about to strand hundreds of thousands of travelers. The timing did the talking.

The former CEO of L3Harris, Christopher Kubasik, sold $4.06 MILLION in stock on November 9 and filed to sell another $5.52 MILLION on November 10. pic.twitter.com/KZaf3Ty20j — Dustin (DWDFN) (@duos_with_dad) November 14, 2026

His post-exit sales never appeared as Form 4 transactions. They surface only in the quieter Rule 144 notices, so screens that track Form 4s missed the pattern of sales.

L3Harris caused the US nationwide ground stop

On November 13 at about 3:30 p.m. ET, a data flood hit the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) telecom network. It ran overly fast at 1,000 attempted connections every four to five seconds, per the FAA, overloading communication centers.

Approximately 3,500 planes were forced to land and operators canceled approximately 12,462 flights that day.

The trail ran through two potential locations: a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas. L3Harris, the network’s service provider, had been deploying a new router at the El Dorado site.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters the FAA was investigating “whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or install error from L3Harris or did they install a faulty router.”

The man who ran the network’s parent company had already left the building.

L3Harris ousted Kubasik as chairman and CEO on August 16. An independent-counsel probe found conduct “not consistent with the values of the company as outlined in its code of conduct.”

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Semafor reported allegations of a relationship involving a subordinate, which a spokesperson for Kubasik denied.

In 2012, a separate ethics investigation confirmed Kubasik having a close personal relationship with a subordinate, and Kubasik resigned as Lockheed Martin’s incoming CEO at that time.

“I regret that my conduct in this matter did not meet the standards to which I have always held myself,” he said in 2012.

L3Harris shares slid about 4% in after-hours trading on Friday as the outage began.

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