The ECB estimated big tech’s off-balance-sheet AI commitments exceed $4T, far more than the companies report as liabilities.

The European Central Bank (ECB) went looking for the AI industry’s missing debt and found $4.5 trillion, a tally 287% higher than the off-balance sheet commitments it found in 2025.

Off-balance sheet commitments for the industry include the years of promised payments that AI companies hope to fulfill for data center rentals, cloud computation, and chips.

In its Financial Stability Review published yesterday, one day before Anthropic’s $1 trillion blockbuster IPO, the ECB added up eight US tech firms’ off-balance sheet commitments.

Hidden, off-balance sheet commitments dwarf everything the companies report in formal, on-balance sheet liabilities like debt.

ECB finds far more debt-like, off-balance sheet commitments than on-balance sheet debt across the AI industry in 2026.

Hyperscalers, for example, turn clients’ long-term compute contracts — like Oracle’s $300 billion OpenAI deal — into collateral, allowing loans against those years of committed future payments.

“Such cash flow commitments are debt-like in economic terms, but they do not appear as liabilities on the balance sheets of hyperscalers under US accounting standards,” the ECB warned.

Signed, off-balance sheet leases not yet available for use

Indeed, under US accounting rules, a balance sheet only records a lease once the asset becomes available for use.

Purchase commitments that haven’t commenced live in footnotes and have ballooned over the past year.

The ECB’s tally covers Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Broadcom, and Anthropic — a broad review of the biggest AI names, including today’s newly-public Claude maker.

Read more: AI companies rush to borrow cash as stocks crash

The ECB’s report repeatedly flags circular financing among AI companies. “For example, chipmakers and cloud providers may invest in AI labs that, in turn, commit to purchasing their hardware and services”, ECB Vice-President Boris Vujcic explained.

US Fed also finds trillions in off-balance sheet AI debt

US Fed Governor Michael Barr independently counted over $100 billion of hyperscaler and GPU-maker stakes in AI labs and cloud startups, and called the pattern “circular financing.”

Moving cash around without true revenue from consumers or outside industries can misleadingly inflate top line numbers and forecasts for AI companies.

“The rapid shift towards debt finance invokes historical parallels with the dotcom and subprime bubbles,” the ECB warned.

Although its $4.5 trillion number is certainly new, the ECB wasn’t first to flag off-balance sheet commitments in the AI industry.

Indeed, the Fed’s stability report, out last Friday, tallied more than $1 trillion of signed but unstarted leases, and it added more than $2 trillion of take-or-pay contracts and guarantees at seven of the same firms.

According to Fed calculations, the “nominal value of these types of obligations, or off-balance-sheet liabilities, now exceeds $3 trillion.”

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