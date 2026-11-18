Take-Two Interactive saw its shares jump by almost 6% when markets opened amid GTA 6's release and gushing reviews

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games, has seen its shares jump by over 7% since markets opened amid gushing reviews hailing the game as a masterpiece.

GTA 6 officially released five hours ago in New Zealand, and will release internationally tomorrow.

Reviewers, however, have already had their hands on the game, and their verdicts so far have turned it into the best-reviewed game of all time on Metacritic with a near-perfect score of 99.

Washington Post game critic Gene Park described GTA 6 as “the most extraordinary game I’ve ever reviewed.”

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Park, who clocked 170 hours of gameplay, described its NPC mechanics as “revolutionary” and claimed “it’s the first game since the early 3D days to make me wonder about the possibilities.”

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier called it a “masterpiece,” and lauded it as “one of the greatest games I have ever played.”

Review success translates to share boost

Rockstar Games’ success has sent Take-Two’s share price up by 7% since yesterday’s close. Today, when the market opened at 9:30 Eastern Time, its share increased 5.6% within minutes.

Take-Two recently posted its revenue for the second quarter as $1.5 billion, falling from $1.77 billion the previous year and missing its expected $1.62 billion in revenue.

Rockstar Games’ success has sent Take-Two’s share price up by 7% over the last 24 hours.

Despite this, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said he expects “unprecedented” GTA 6 pre-orders to “deliver an historic year for our company.”

Indeed, estimates published by Sensor Tower predict GTA 6 has sold over 17 million units and generated roughly $1.65 billion — and that’s before the game is fully released.

GTA 6 hasn’t been without controversy

GTA 6’s development hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. First, Sony’s decision to no longer create physical game discs drew intense criticism from the gaming community.

There’s also been an ongoing employment tribunal with 34 fired developers from Rockstar North, the series’ Edinburgh-based lead developer.

Representatives for the claimants say Rockstar unfairly fired them for trying to unionise, while Rockstar said they were fired for discussing confidential company information openly in a Discord server.

GTA 6 needs a plumber for all these leaks

Rockstar has also been focused on damage control thanks to multiple instances of leaked GTA 6 content.

Teenage hacker Arion Kurtaj leaked nearly an hour of GTA 6 gameplay back in 2022.

The now-21-year-old pleaded guilty at a UK trial this week after he was deemed fit to stand trial following a medical exam last year.

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Rockstar is also still pursuing another leaker who threatened to derail some of the game’s promotional events with major spoilers.

This leaker, known as “Cyberleek,” hasn’t been exposed yet, and the cryptocurrency tied to them is down 97% since its peak in August.

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