GTA VI leaker is back and still pumping their crypto

Pseudonymous GTA VI leaker “Cyberleek,” who used spoilers to boost their crypto token, is now posting apparent gameplay footage of GTA VI characters naked.

Cyberleek returned this week after an online hiatus and today shared 25 minutes of gameplay that they claim includes more unseen open-world gameplay and mission cutscenes.

Notably, it showed GTA VI protagonist Jason running around naked and his in-game partner Lucia running around in just a pair of bikini bottoms.

A first-person mode was also reportedly revealed.

GTA VI leaks don’t pump crypto like they used to

Cyberleek published their first batch of GTA VI leaks on August 18, using them to promote their crypto $CYBERLEEK. They claimed at the time that they were also advocating for consumers’ rights by protesting the decision to drop physical discs.

The token’s market cap has made two small jumps over the last two days, amounting to a 200% rise. However, it’s still down 94% from the almost $40 million high it experienced in late August when the first leaks were revealed.

$CYBERLEEK’s market cap is down 94% from the almost $40 million high it experienced in August. Source: TradingView

Read more: GTA VI leaker is using game footage to pump crypto token

The leaks pushed GTA VI’s developer, Rockstar Games, to issue a statement in the run-up to its Netflix-partnered 20-minute streaming event.

It claimed the team was “heartbroken” by the leaks and that it was “unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers.”

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also filed several subpoenas against platforms like Discord, Microsoft, and X in an attempt to reveal the leaker.

Read more: GTA VI leak investigation video raises crypto scam suspicions

GTA VI is scheduled to release on November 19. It’s reportedly already made almost $430 million in pre-orders.

Cyberleek’s activity is starting to make gamers ever more skittish that they might spoil key plot points in GTA VI’s story.

As such, users have suggested muting certain keywords on social media to avoid spoilers.

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