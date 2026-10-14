GTA 6 leaker threatens dead man’s switch for endgame spoilers

Pseudonymous GTA 6 leaker “Cyberleek” has threatened to reveal the long-awaited game’s ending if they’re caught, but won’t be leaking content regularly anymore because of their poorly performing crypto token.

Last week, Protos reported that Cyberleek had ended their hiatus to drop more GTA 6 leaks with an emphasis on nudity.

It pumped their cryptocurrency by 200% over two days, which, despite the positive price action, wasn’t as good as the $40 million market cap it achieved when the first leaks were revealed.

However, Cyberleek is now struggling again. According to their latest message this morning, they claim that they won’t leak the game’s full build as their token was unable to reach a market cap of $30 million.

Cyberleek’s token began to dip around 10:30 UTC+1.

Read more: GTA VI leaker’s token crashes despite ‘first true spoiler’

Right now, the token’s market cap sits at a little over $1 million. It reportedly began to crash after they announced a roadmap of several million-dollar market cap leak milestones.

Cyberleek still threatens GTA 6 endgame spoilers

Despite this, Cyberleek still claims they can leak the game’s ending, and as evidence, claimed to show out-of-context clips of the final story missions.

Rather than leak it outright, they’ve threatened a “dead man’s switch” that will spoil the game’s ending if they’re ever caught.

They claim it would ruin the experience for gamers and that Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, “was punished enough.”

Cyberleek says the GTA 6 leaks are stopping “for now.”



He claims he has the game’s ending but decided not to publish it, says the 200+GB build will not be released after the $30M milestone wasn’t reached, and claims a “dead man’s switch” containing story spoilers is still… pic.twitter.com/cJYHh0omTW — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) October 14, 2026

Read more: GTA VI leak investigation video raises crypto scam suspicions

GTA 6 is currently set to release on November 19.

People Make Games co-founder Chris Bratt claims that an employment tribunal between Rockstar Games and 34 fired workers was delayed by a month to November 17 and 18.

Bratt says this is because Rockstar Games asked for more time for its lawyers to cross-examine certain employees.

X users have since begun to speculate that the specific employees may in fact be Cyberleek.

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