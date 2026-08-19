GTA VI leaker is using game footage to pump crypto token

A new batch of GTA VI leaks are being used by an X user to pump their crypto as part of a “secret project.”

The user, who goes by the name “CyberLeek,” shared GTA VI gameplay footage alongside the ticker for a crypto called $CYBERLEEK yesterday.

It included details about GTA VI’s map and footage of free-roam gameplay that, at the time of writing, are no longer viewable on X following a copyright strike from the game’s creator, Rockstar Games.

CyberLeek is raising funds for ‘secret project’

CyberLeek created their token to raise funds for a “secret project” that they claim cannot be revealed, as “showing the cards to the big corporations would only give them time to build their defenses.”

Onlookers have speculated that a new gas meter and morality system have been revealed in CyberLeek’s posts.

Read more: Bitcoin spikes after GTA VI trailer leak says ‘Buy $BTC’

They said, “Let it be absolutely clear: this is not a cash grab. Funding is directed toward the infrastructure needed to strike, as well as the security and protection required to withstand the inevitable corporate counterattacks.”

Their posts pushed the token’s market cap up almost 5,800% within an hour to $3.46 million. Its market cap is $1.5 million at the time of writing.

What are CyberLeek’s motives?

According to CyberLeek’s website, the leaks stem from their grievances with anti-consumer practices within the video game industry.

CyberLeek claims they will target any gaming company that sells digital pre-orders, locks single-player content behind a paywall, and doesn’t strive to preserve long-term offline access to single-player content.

For instance, they claim pre-orders “were created because physical discs had manufacturing limits. In digital distribution, there is no inventory. There is no stock shortage. A digital copy cannot sell out. Yet publishers kept the preorder system and stripped away its only consumer benefit.”

CyberLeek has threatened to leak more footage unless Rockstar Games meets their demands.

GTA VI’s no-disc descision has rocked the boat

GTA VI will be the first major game to release without a disc. Its digital pre-orders will be, like CyberLeek noted, in infinite supply while Rockstar’s “physical” release will take the form of a redeemable code packaged in a game box.

On CNN video game journalist Gene Park noted the shift as an issue of consumer rights.

Read more: NFT game studio boss says not paying staff ‘works for company cash flow’

The announcement of GTA VI’s release plan, alongside Sony’s decision to no longer produce game discs, has led to lawsuits and uproar from gamers who advocate for physical media and game preservation.

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