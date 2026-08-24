GTA VI leak investigation video raises crypto scam suspicions

Users on X suspect that a recorded interaction between representatives of GTA VI publisher, Rockstar Games, and a pseudonymous X user was staged to pump a crypto scam amid the game’s ongoing leak scandal.

The clip appears to show the representatives knocking on the door of X user “@LewisBi94895348” who, via Reddit account “Pilotx1970,” appeared to predict major GTA VI leaks.

Last month, they posted “August 18 — don’t ask me how I know,” along with, “If you don’t believe me, come back on that date and we will see.”

They also claimed to know the identity of “CyberLeek,” the main X account that’s been leaking footage of GTA VI gameplay since August 18.

In footage posted by the Lewis X account today, one of the alleged Rockstar reps can be heard saying, “They’re not happy with it,” before asking, “Do you know certain individuals under certain handles, and who are the associates?”

One minute video of rockstar at my house



The other video shows their conversation with take two and mine as well..



Coming soon.



Innocent pic.twitter.com/8knO6xjAPW — elb (@LewisBi94895348) August 24, 2026 Footage of the apparent Rockstar representatives.

Read more: Bitcoin spikes after GTA VI trailer leak says ‘Buy $BTC’

They later express doubt that his August 18 post was pure chance.

User’s doubt legitimacy of GTA VI investigation

The Lewis account also promoted their “GTA insider” cryptocurrency across several posts before deleting them.

Shortly after, users discovered that the account holder has previously been accused of scamming RC plane buyers on Facebook Marketplace, fueling speculation that the video might also be fake.

One user said there’s no subpoena for [Rockstar Games parent company] Take-Two to pursue Reddit before claiming that the video uploader is just “trying to get a piece of the pie.”

Others suggested that he hired some random people in order to get “millions of views on Twitter.”

Read more: Steam Workshop wallpapers found spreading crypto malware

Who is CyberLeek?

CyberLeek claims to be using his cryptocurrency $CYBERLEEK to raise funds for a “secret project” while advocating for better consumer rights across the video game industry.

However, gaming advocacy group Stop Killing Games has criticised the leaks, claiming the illegality of it “risks tarnishing the reputation of our communities and our chances to make change.”

Read more: GTA creator Rockstar Games bans NFTs and crypto

CyberLeek has continuously threatened to leak more content, and is now using $CYBERLEEK as a voting mechanism for buyers to determine what he leaks next.

One poll suggested he would leak content related to a group of nudists, while another suggested that he’ll move on from leaking free roam gameplay footage to leaking story content.

CyberLeek’s site also offered companies the chance to advertise on his page, but only if they pay $162,000 in Monero.

Take-Two appears to adopt “Sharkbux” virtual currency

What appears to be an SEC request filed this week by Take-Two’s Chief Legal Officer Daniel P. Emerson also reveals that GTA VI will include a virtual currency system.

It won’t have the hallmarks of a cryptocurrency, however, with no public ledger, secondary trading, or volatile pricing.

The request stresses that under the Howey test, Sharkbux will “not be viewed as the offer or sale of a security.”

Online users have spotted, however, that the SEC filing is addressed to the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, a government crypto authority disbanded and replaced in 2025.

Beyond this legal action, Take-Two has also filed several subpoenas over the weekend demanding Microsoft, X and Discord give up details related to the CyberLeek accounts.

Protos has reached out to Take-Two for comment on the apparent investigation and Sharkbux and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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