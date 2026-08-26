GTA VI leaker’s token crashes despite ‘first true spoiler’

“CyberLeek,” the pseudonymous X user behind a series of recent GTA VI gameplay leaks, has shared the game’s “first true spoiler” today in the form of footage of one of its key protagonists.

That’s according to Forbes games journalist Paul Tassi, who warned his followers to mute specific words on X unless they want to risk seeing GTA VI spoilers.

So far the leaks have involved free-roam gameplay footage, but today’s are the first to cover GTA VI’s story elements.

GTA VI leaker says game is nowhere near ready

In a post to their site, CyberLeek reportedly claimed the GTA VI build in question is “actually recent,” and that “the game is not ready at all.”

CyberLeek also pleaded for followers to continue supporting their crypto token $CYBERLEEK.

The token shot up from a $40,000 market cap to over $2 million when they first shared gameplay footage on August 18. By August 23, its market cap hit $25 million.

The market cap of CyberLeek’s token over the past month.

Read more: GTA VI leak investigation video raises crypto scam suspicions

At time of writing, the market cap has fallen 70% from this all-time high, and almost 40% over the last 24 hours, to a low of $7.5 million.

Rockstar Games admits GTA VI isn’t finished

GTA VI developer, Rockstar Games, finally addressed the leaks today in a statement. It admitted that the game isn’t finished, and that the team is “heartbroken” by the leaks.

It said, “While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.”

CyberLeek’s actions also threaten to disrupt a major extended gameplay reveal taking place on Netflix this Thursday.

Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, has been requesting to file subpoenas against Microsoft, Discord, and X in an attempt to expose and stop the leaker.

One user who vaguely predicted the leaks claims Rockstar employees questioned them at their home. These claims were doubted after footage of the exchange was used to shill their crypto.

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