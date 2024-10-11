<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1698236">Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan denied bail again in Nigerian court</a>

Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan has been denied bail in Nigeria while facing money laundering charges, on the grounds that an appeal to his first bail denial is still pending.

A Federal High Court in Abuja rejected Gambaryan’s bail application on Friday. Justice Emeka Nwite maintained that Gambaryan’s health has not deteriorated further since that first bail denial, and that he is receiving appropriate healthcare while in detainment.

Since Gambaryan’s appeal remains open, his lawyer has no legal ground to request bail again. “On this leg alone, this bail application is bound to fail,” Nwite said (via Nairametrics).

This is the second day in a row that Gambaryan was in court requesting bail. Yesterday, his court hearing was postponed due to Nwite blowing him off for a seminar at the National Judicial Institute.

Binance’s former head of financial compliance says he has faced significant health problems while held in Kuje prison, also home to members of Boko Haram. Gambaryan has had malaria, pneumonia, tonsillitis, and a herniated disc, CoinDesk reports. However, state prosecutors say that he has exaggerated his illness and refused medical treatment.

The 39-year-old was arrested in February alongside fellow Binance exec Nadeem Anjarwalla, the former regional manager of Africa. However, Anjarwalla managed to escape while the pair were being escorted to a mosque.

