<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2059232">Ledger exec’s alleged kidnap mastermind arrested in Morocco</a>

The suspected mastermind behind a spate of crypto-related kidnappings in France, including the mutilation of Ledger CEO David Balland, was arrested in Morocco yesterday, French authorities have revealed.

As reported by Le Parisien, 24-year-old Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou, who was under an Interpol red notice, was arrested on charges of organized extortion and kidnapping.

The dual French/Moroccan citizen is believed to have orchestrated several violent crypto-related kidnappings in France while residing in Morocco, with his first alleged extortion dating back to 2023.

His suspected criminal activity includes the kidnapping of crypto wallet co-founder David Balland, who had a finger chopped off by attackers who hoped to make his son pay a hefty crypto ransom.

🇫🇷🇲🇦 Je remercie sincèrement le Maroc pour cette arrestation qui montre l’excellente coopération judiciaire entre nos deux pays, en particulier contre la criminalité organisée. https://t.co/2nLxfKVHmU — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 4, 2025 French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked Morocco for arresting Bajjou.

Read more: French government gives crypto entrepreneurs priority police line

In addition, authorities are reportedly investigating his potential involvement in the kidnapping of a crypto CEO’s daughter and grandson last May, which was filmed by onlookers in the streets of Paris.

France charged 25 people, including minors, in relation to the recent spate of crypto kidnappings. Alongside Bajjou, there’s reportedly another ringleader in his forties who allegedly used social media to recruit young “commandos” to carry out extortion operations.

Bajjou’s arrest reflects a warming of international relations between France and Morocco, where Reuters reports Bajjou will be tried under French charges.

In response to the kidnappings, France’s Interior Minister promised crypto entrepreneurs a series of security assurances, including access to a priority police line.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

